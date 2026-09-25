/CSK head coach Zaheer Khan opens up on Stephen Fleming’s legacy, IPL 2027 challenge and new role

"The guest house was very nice. You had 10-12 fast bowlers slogging it out over the off-season for five-six months. On weekends, go for movies, make new friends -- that has been the connection. So, Chennai has always been very dear to me. Anna Nagar is where we used to stay. So, obviously, that area I'm very familiar with. Spent a lot of time there. Then, I went to the Pace Academy, which was in Egmore.