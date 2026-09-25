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CSK head coach Zaheer Khan opens up on Stephen Fleming’s legacy, IPL 2027 challenge and new role

New CSK head coach Zaheer Khan has opened up on the responsibility of succeeding Stephen Fleming and leading the five-time IPL champions into IPL 2027. The former India pacer also spoke about CSK’s legacy, his connection with Chennai and the faith shown in him by the franchise.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 08:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
CSK head coach Zaheer Khan opens up on Stephen Fleming’s legacy, IPL 2027 challenge and new role
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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