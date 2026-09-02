Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /CSK in crisis? Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks silence on the chaos behind Stephen Fleming's brutal exit!

CSK in crisis? Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks silence on the chaos behind Stephen Fleming's brutal exit!

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad indicated that the organization feels no pressure to rapidly name a successor for Stephen Fleming, who recently stepped away from his position as head coach.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
CSK in crisis? Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks silence on the chaos behind Stephen Fleming's brutal exit!
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Apple's new CEO John Ternus to get approx. Rs 551 crore salary in FY27: Reports
2
3
4
5