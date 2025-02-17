CSK IPL 2025 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings Fixtures List, Match Dates, Timings, Venues

Five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After playing MI at home, CSK will play the reverse fixture at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 20. Interestingly, CSK will play four of their first six games at home in Chepauk.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK failed to reach the playoffs during the IPL 2024, finishing fifth with seven wins and seven losses. So they will look to bounce back in style in the upcoming season.

Once again, there will be plenty of eyeballs on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who continues his love affair with CSK.

Like every other team, CSK will also play 14 matches during the league phase of IPL 2025. Following the conclusion of the league stage of IPL 2025, the Playoffs will be played across Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Hyderabad will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 20 and May 21, 2025 respectively. The action will then shift to Kolkata which will host the Qualifier 2 on May 23. The all-engrossing summit clash of the IPL 2025 will be played on May 25, 2025.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Full Schedule

March 23 (Sunday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai - 7:30 PM

March 28 (Friday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai - 7:30 PM

March 30 (Sunday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati - 7:30 PM

April 5 (Saturday) – vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai - 3:30 PM

April 8 (Tuesday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur - 7:30 PM

April 11 (Friday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai - 7:30 PM

April 14 (Monday) – vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow - 7:30 PM

April 20 (Sunday) – vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 25 (Friday) – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai - 7:30 PM

April 30 (Wednesday) – vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chennai - 7:30 PM

May 3 (Saturday) – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM

May 7 (Wednesday) – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM

May 12 (Monday) – vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai - 7:30 PM

May 18 (Sunday) – vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM