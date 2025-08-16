Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has issued a clarification regarding the replacement signing of young South Africa star Dewald Brevis during the IPL 2025 season.

The clarification from five-times champions comes after a claim from veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had said that CSK paid more than Rs 2.2 crore to sign Brevis as a Replacement Player.

"Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL," the Chennai based IPL franchise said in a statement.

"In April, 2025, Dewald Brevis was signed for a league fee of INR 2.2 Cr as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, who was picked up at the IPL 2025 Player Auction held at Abadi AI Johar Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for a price of INR 2.2 Cr," it added.

The CSK further mentioned that Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations.

"Dewald Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’ which states as below," the franchise said.

"A replacement Player signed pursuant to either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season. If a Replacement Player is recruited during a Season, the League Fee actually paid to him will be reduced to take account of the Franchisee’s matches during the relevant Season which took place before he was registered and any other relevant deductions under the Player Contract," it added.

After getting signed as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet, the 22-year-old Brevis produced many impactful and match-winning knocks while batting in the middle order for CSK amid the team's poor IPL campaign during the IPL 2025 season.

Brevis scored 225 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00. He is currently in red-hot form for South Africa in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.