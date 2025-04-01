CSK Legend MS Dhoni To Retire From IPL? Here’s The Truth

One of the greatest leaders that the world has ever seen, MS Dhoni has been in the headlines once again during the ongoing IPL 2025. He has been facing a lot of criticism for his performance in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Dhoni failed to finish off matches and as a result, has been under the scanner by the fans.

On Tuesday, the social media went berserk regarding MS Dhoni’s retirement. A lot of fans have speculated that whether Dhoni has declared his retirement or not. Notably, Dhoni is not taking retirement from the IPL and all the social media posts were based on April Fools' prank.

Ms dhoni broken inside nd now he take retirement from ipl ChennaiIPLmsdhoni Dhoni_Reenu07 pic.twitter.com/j2KuL511Fz — JACK SPARROW (explorer_nagrik) April 1, 2025

Dhoni has been taking part in the IPL 2025 as an uncapped player and his batting position has been a topic of debate this season. In the game against RCB, Dhoni came out to bat after Ravichandran Ashwin, and the decision was criticised.

Again the same thing happened as Dhoni walked out bat at number 7 in the game against Rajasthan Royals and he failed to finish the game as CSK lost back-to-back matches in the IPL. "I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me," he said in a chat on JioHotstar ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Full Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.