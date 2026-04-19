CSK Lost to SRH But Still Moved UP the IPL Points Table - Here's Why

In a paradoxical turn of events, the Chennai Super Kings managed to ascend the IPL 2026 points table on Saturday night, despite falling to a 10-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Typically, a defeat results in a stagnation or drop in rankings, yet the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led squad moved from the eighth position up to the seventh spot.

The Statistical Shift

The primary driver behind this unusual climb was the Net Run Rate (NRR). Before the commencement of the match, Chennai occupied eighth place with four points and an NRR of -0.846. Although they lost the game, the narrow margin of defeat actually bolstered their NRR to -0.780.

This improvement allowed them to overtake the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While both franchises are currently tied on four points, LSG has been relegated to eighth place due to their slightly inferior NRR of -0.804.

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Match Highlights: SRH vs. CSK

The victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad was anchored by a disciplined bowling performance. Sri Lankan fast bowler Eshan Malinga, known for his precision yorkers, combined effectively with the emerging left-arm wrist-spinner Shivang Kumar to defend their total.

Key Performance Stats:

Target: 195 runs

CSK Final Score: 184 for 8

Eshan Malinga: 3/29 (4 overs)

Shivang Kumar: 1/18 (3 overs)

The Final Overs

Despite requiring a manageable 84 runs from the final ten overs, CSK struggled against Malinga’s variety of short balls and hard lengths, alongside the bounce generated by Shivang. Interestingly, the Chennai franchise has not successfully chased a target exceeding 190 in the past eight years. The match concluded with Vidarbha pacer Praful Hinge defending 18 runs in the final over. Despite having conceded over 50 runs in his previous three overs, Hinge maintained his composure, allowing only seven runs and claiming the wicket of the dangerous Jamie Overton to seal the win for Hyderabad.

Ruturaj after loss

"It’s been three successive games that the bowling unit has been doing really well. Even the powerplay today I thought Abhishek played brilliantly. I think everyone did a good job. He (Anshul Kamboj) is working really on his bowling, especially the death bowling. Very rarely you get bowlers who have clarity and tell the captain that I know what to do, this is what I am going to do."

On chasing 195:

"Definitely, any day! I think, Ravi bhai, as you rightly said, I felt, how the powerplay went, bowling-wise for us, anything I was looking around 220 or 230, but to pull back 30 runs, it was a great bowling effort and on this type of ground, on this type of pitch, any day I would have taken less than 200".