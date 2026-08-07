Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /CSK or KKR? Ashwin drops truth bomb on Hardik’s exit - And why one deal makes MI look weak forever

CSK or KKR? Ashwin drops truth bomb on Hardik’s exit - And why one deal makes MI look weak forever

Speculation regarding the future of 32 year old Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has intensified following the conclusion of the IPL 2026 tournament. Reports suggest that the star all rounder might be at the center of a marquee trade deal. Former Indian off spinner R Ashwin addressed these ongoing transfer rumors, providing strategic insights into how a potential move could reshape the competitive landscape of the Indian Premier League.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
CSK or KKR? Ashwin drops truth bomb on Hardik’s exit - And why one deal makes MI look weak forever
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CSK or KKR? Ashwin drops truth bomb on Hardik’s exit - And why one deal makes MI look weak forever
2
3
4
5