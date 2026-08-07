/CSK or KKR? Ashwin drops truth bomb on Hardik’s exit - And why one deal makes MI look weak forever

“MI will also think who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible. However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn’t leapfrog them,” he added.