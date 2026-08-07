/CSK or KKR? Ashwin drops truth bomb on Hardik’s exit - And why one deal makes MI look weak forever

Speculation regarding the future of 32 year old Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has intensified following the conclusion of the IPL 2026 tournament. Reports suggest that the star all rounder might be at the center of a marquee trade deal. Former Indian off spinner R Ashwin addressed these ongoing transfer rumors, providing strategic insights into how a potential move could reshape the competitive landscape of the Indian Premier League.
Pandya took over leadership at Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season following a high profile move from Gujarat Titans, whom he previously guided to an IPL championship in 2022. However, under his stewardship, the five time winning franchise endured two straight seasons without making the playoffs. The team struggled throughout their most recent campaign, ultimately finishing ninth in the ten team points table.
Why Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Are Prime Destinations
According to Ashwin, no franchises outside Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will actively pursue Pandya, as both teams are eager for a comprehensive overhaul. Changes are already taking place within both camps. Chennai Super Kings recently announced the departure of head coach Stephen Fleming, bringing an end to his 17 year tenure with the side. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are navigating a leadership transition following the retirement of Ajinkya Rahane, who served as their captain last season.
Evaluating potential swap packages on his YouTube channel, Ashwin outlined the scenarios currently being discussed while offering his advice on what Mumbai Indians should demand in return.
“Don’t count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR gives away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger,” Ashwin said.
The Impact on Championship Dynamics
Beyond individual player value, Ashwin emphasized that Mumbai Indians must consider how a trade affects rival title contenders. Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings hold five IPL trophies each, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have claimed three titles. Transferring an elite all rounder like Pandya could significantly alter the balance of power among these top tier organizations.
“MI will also think who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible. However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn’t leapfrog them,” he added.
A Challenging Season for the Mumbai Skipper
The trade chatter follows a difficult IPL 2026 campaign for Pandya, who has not played competitive cricket since the tournament ended. Across 10 matches, the 32 year old aggregated only 206 runs and collected four wickets, mirroring the collective struggles of a Mumbai team that finished near the bottom of the standings. With major franchise restructuring expected ahead of the next cycle, whether Mumbai chooses to retain their captain or negotiate a trade with Kolkata or Chennai remains one of the most compelling stories of the offseason.
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