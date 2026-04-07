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NewsCricketCSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals: Kartik Sharma OUT, Dewald Brevis IN; Prashant Veer as Impact Sub, suspense over MS Dhoni
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CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals: Kartik Sharma OUT, Dewald Brevis IN; Prashant Veer as Impact Sub, suspense over MS Dhoni

Here's CSK's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals:

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals: Kartik Sharma OUT, Dewald Brevis IN; Prashant Veer as Impact Sub, suspense over MS DhoniPic credit: Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for a crucial IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11, as they look to turn around their disappointing start to the season. 

With early losses piling up, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the CSK management are set for changes in their playing XI, most notably bringing back explosive South African batter Dewald Brevis while dropping under-pressure youngster Kartik Sharma. 

However, the suspense continues over MS Dhoni, who has missed the opening matches of the 2026 season due to a calf strain and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

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Here's CSK's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals:

1. Sanju Samson (Opener)

Star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is all set to open the innings for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. Sanju hasn't delivered in the first three matches, so he will look to bounce back and provide the explosive starts to CSK on Saturday. 

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain & Opener)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. Like Samson, Ruturaj has also failed to deliver with the bat in the first three matches and he will look to bounce back and provide the explosive starts to CSK on Saturday. 

3. Ayush Mhatre 

Ayush Mhatre, the young sensation, who has played one good knock in this season so far, is set to bat at No. 3 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. His fearless approach makes him the perfect foil for CSK against Delhi.

4. Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, who has played some attacking impressive knocks for CSK, will bat at No. 4 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. He will look to continue his heroics for CSK with the bat.

5. Dewald Brevis

After missing the first three matches due to a side strain injury, South African sensation Dewald Brevis is reportedly nearing full fitness. If cleared to play, Brevis is expected to replace the young 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma and bat at No. 5 spot for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11. Kartik was signed for a whopping Rs 14.20 crore as a long-term prospect, but he has failed to deliver with the bat which might force CSK to opt for the proven performer like Brevis.

6. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter, remains CSK's enforcer in the middle overs, tasked with dismantling opposition spinners. Dube is set to play a key role for CSK with the bat during their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11. He is a handy bowler as well as CSK might need him in that role on Saturday. 

7. Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton will give that perfect balance to CSK with both bat and ball in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11. Overton has played some quality knocks in this IPL so far.

8. MS Dhoni 

MS Dhoni, the 44-year-old legend missed the first three matches due to a calf injury but has been ramping up his recovery. As per reports, Dhoni could be available for the home game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday if he clears a fitness test in the coming days. However, his exact role - whether as a full-time player, impact substitute, or still sidelined - remains uncertain. 

9. Matt Henry

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will be a key pacer for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11. His greatest strength is his ability to extract movement with the new ball.

10. Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad, the mystery spinner from Afghanistan, will lead the spin department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11. Noor offers the wicket-taking ability that CSK always prioritises at Chepauk. 

11. Khaleel Ahmed 

Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer offers variety and swing upfront. He is likely to be a key pacer for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11.

12. CSK Impact Sub 

Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer and Shreyas Gopal are likely to be impact Player option for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11.

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