CSK Retained And Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Set To Retain Dewald Brevis, Release Matheesha Pathirana; Check Full Squad

After their worst performance in IPL history during the IPL 2025 season, the five-times champions CSK are making strategic realignments in order to make strong comeback in the upcoming edition of the league.

Ahead of the next season, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from Indian Premier League (IPL) and it added Rs 9.75 crore to CSK's purse for IPL 2026 auction. After Ashwin's retirement, the five-times champions CSK are likely to release a few more under-performing players to increase their IPL 2026 auction purse and buy some impactful performers.

Retained Players:

Released Players:

Traded Players

Chennai Super Kings have traded in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of IPL 2026.

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the mainstays of the Super Kings since 2012. The all-rounder has been a part of three IPL winning CSK squads – in 2018, 2021 and 2023. Jadeja has taken over 150 wickets for the Super Kings and has also scored over 2300 runs for the team.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson brings with him a wealth of experience, having scored over 4500 runs in his IPL career. Samson has been a part of the IPL for over a decade and has represented Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the tournament.

On the other hand, Sam Curran was a part of the victorious IPL winning-CSK squad in 2021. The England all-rounder has represented the Super Kings in IPL 2020, 2021 and 2025.

CSK's Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction

How Did CSK Fare During IPL 2025 Season?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table (10th place) with just four wins from 14 matches. It was the first time in IPL that CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years.

