CSK CEO Reveals Why Ravindra Jadeja Was Traded To RR: 'Fag End of His Career'

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has finally explained the franchise’s decision to trade veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals, calling it one of the toughest calls the management has ever made. The IPL governing council officially confirmed the high-profile transfer on Saturday morning, valuing Jadeja at INR 14 crore for the move to the Royals. He had earlier been retained by CSK for INR 18 crore ahead of IPL 2025, with the reduced amount forming part of the trade agreement. Along with Jadeja, England star Sam Curran has also joined Rajasthan Royals, while CSK brought Sanju Samson into their ranks. Jadeja leaves CSK after a long and successful association, having played a key role in multiple title wins, including the memorable 2023 final where he hit ten runs off the last two balls to seal the championship.

Jadeja has been a CSK mainstay since 2012, except for the two seasons in 2017 and 2018 when the team was suspended. Kasi Viswanathan admitted that letting him go was extremely difficult but said the decision was taken with the franchise’s future balance in mind.

Speaking in a video posted on CSK’s official social media channels, Viswanathan said, “This decision has been taken by the team management, and it is a very tough decision, leaving out Jaddu, who has been responsible for the success of CSK over the years. It was probably one of the toughest decisions the CSK had to take as team management had to take. Considering the transition of the CSK at this point in time, the team management took the toughest decision.”

He further added that the team only proceeded after discussions with the player. “It is a must that we should consult the players concerned, and it was after mutual agreement that we undertook this.”

Jadeja Felt He Was at the ‘Fag End’ of His White-Ball Career

Viswanathan also revealed the personal reasoning Jadeja shared during their conversation.

“See when I spoke to Jadeja, he was also very clear that if there is an opportunity for him because he also felt that he is in the far end of his career in white ball. So he also felt that he can have a break,” he said.

The CSK CEO acknowledged that several players in the squad are nearing the final phase of their careers, making it essential for the franchise to prepare for the future. “We have certain players who are at the far end of their career and it is very important for CSK to build a team in the next couple of years and since this is a mini auction, we don't have the opportunity to get the best of the Indian batsmen,” he added.

Viswanathan also addressed the emotional reaction from fans who were upset by the trade. “See, emotionally the fans will be very very upset because they have already got a lot of messages from the fans. But taking into account the current status of the team composition, the think tank of the CSK cricket management felt the need for change and I am sure that in the years to come the CSK will be maintaining the same kind of consistency and also perform well,” he concluded.