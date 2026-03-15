CSK ROAR '26: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Reunion + AR Rahman live at Chepauk on March 22 - How to Book Tickets?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially announced a grand fan engagement event titled ROAR 26, set to transform the MA Chidambaram Stadium into a massive entertainment hub on March 22. The spectacle aims to celebrate the franchise's rich history by bringing together current stars, legendary former players, and global music icon AR Rahman for a night of cricket and entertainment.

The Return of the "OG Super Kings"

A major highlight of the evening will be the reunion of the "OG Super Kings" squad. This legendary lineup features iconic names such as Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, and Subramaniam Badrinath. In a special showcase for the fans, these former greats will face off against the current squad led by Ruturaj Gaikwad in a series of exhibition match-ups at the iconic Chepauk venue.

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The franchise described the event as a tribute to the team’s journey and to the fans who have supported them over the years. Beyond the cricket, Oscar winning composer AR Rahman will provide a live performance, turning the stadium into a high energy venue filled with music, lights, and interactive fan activities.

The Final Chapter for MS Dhoni?

As the 2026 season approaches, legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni remains the central figure in CSK’s quest for a record-breaking sixth IPL trophy. While Dhoni is expected to feature in the majority of the team's matches this year, a significant transition appears to be on the horizon.

With the high-profile acquisition of Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson, the franchise has signaled its long-term succession plan. It is widely expected that Dhoni will mentor Samson throughout the campaign before passing on the baton of the keeper-batter role to him at the conclusion of this season.

Ticket Information and Fan Engagement

Fans eager to attend the spectacle can purchase tickets starting March 15. The franchise confirmed that tickets will be available through the official CSK App, the team website, and the District App and District.in platforms.

With ROAR 26, Chennai Super Kings continue to lead the way in franchise-fan connectivity, moving beyond standard match-day experiences. The event sets a new benchmark for how IPL teams might utilize their legends and cultural icons to deepen their bond with supporters.