CSK’s Newest Recruit Sets Unwanted List A Record As Vijay Hazare Trophy Produces Dramatic Turn

Chennai Super Kings’ newest signing Aman Khan endured a night to forget as the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 produced one of its most talked-about moments. In a high-scoring Round 3 clash, the Puducherry captain landed on the wrong side of history, conceding the most runs ever by a bowler in men’s List A cricket as Jharkhand cruised to a dominant 133-run victory.

Aman Khan’s Costly Spell Etches Unwanted History

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bowling his full quota of 10 overs against a relentless Jharkhand batting unit, Aman Khan leaked a staggering 123 runs at an economy rate of 12.30. Despite picking up a solitary wicket, the damage was done as he surpassed the previous record of 116 runs conceded by Arunachal Pradesh’s Mibom Mosu earlier in the same tournament. The record-breaking figures instantly sparked debate, given Khan’s recent acquisition by CSK for Rs 40 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Jharkhand’s Batting Masterclass Sets the Tone

Opting to bat first in Ahmedabad, Jharkhand produced a clinical batting display to post a massive 368 for 7. Captain Kumar Kushagra led from the front with a commanding century, anchoring the innings with authority and composure. He found strong support from the middle order before Anukul Roy and Md Kounain Quraishi unleashed late-innings fireworks, punishing anything loose and pushing the total beyond Puducherry’s reach.

The relentless assault left Puducherry’s bowlers searching for answers, with Aman Khan bearing the brunt during the death overs as boundaries flowed freely across the ground.

Puducherry’s Chase Falters Under Pressure

Facing a daunting target of 369, Puducherry never truly looked in control of the chase. Early wickets and mounting scoreboard pressure derailed their plans, forcing risky shots and partnerships that failed to flourish. Despite brief resistance in the middle overs, the batting lineup collapsed for 235 in 41.4 overs, sealing a comprehensive win for Jharkhand and underlining the gulf between the two sides on the day.

CSK Spotlight Intensifies on Aman Khan

Aman Khan’s performance inevitably drew attention due to his CSK connection. Picked as an all-round option for IPL 2026, the Puducherry skipper now finds himself under scrutiny. While one poor outing does not define a career, such record-breaking figures raise questions about his confidence and execution in high-pressure situations. CSK, however, will hope Khan uses this setback as a learning curve ahead of the IPL season.

Ramakrishna Ghosh Steals the Show Elsewhere

While Aman Khan struggled, another CSK-linked name made headlines for all the right reasons. Maharashtra pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh delivered a sensational spell against Himachal Pradesh, finishing with figures of 7 for 42. His effort made him only the 12th bowler in Vijay Hazare Trophy history to claim a seven-wicket haul, reinforcing his reputation as one of the tournament’s standout performers. Ghosh’s strong start to the 2025-26 season, following consistent wicket-taking displays earlier, adds another intriguing subplot to CSK’s scouting success.

A Day of Extremes in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Round 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy perfectly captured cricket’s unpredictability. While Jharkhand celebrated a dominant team performance, Aman Khan’s unwanted record served as a stark reminder of how brutal the format can be for bowlers on flat tracks. As the tournament progresses, both Khan and Ghosh will remain under the spotlight, symbolizing the fine margins between despair and dominance in domestic cricket.