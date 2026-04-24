CSK script IPL history at Wankhede, become first team to...

The Chennai Super Kings produced one of the most dominant performances in the history of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 23, crushing the Mumbai Indians by 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Powered by an unbeaten century from Sanju Samson and a breathtaking bowling display of 4 for 17 from Akeal Hosein, CSK etched their name into the record books in a manner that will be remembered for years to come.

A Night of Historic Firsts

By defeating the Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians by more than 100 runs, Chennai Super Kings became the first team in the entire history of the IPL to beat MI by such a commanding margin. The previous record for the largest defeat inflicted upon Mumbai Indians belonged to the Rajasthan Royals, who beat them by 87 runs on April 13, 2013, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In that earlier contest, the Mumbai Indians were bowled out for just 92 while chasing a target of 180, a score that had stood as the benchmark of MI's biggest defeat for over a decade until Thursday evening shattered it completely.

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The significance of this result cannot be overstated. Mumbai Indians are the most decorated franchise in IPL history with five title winning campaigns to their name, making this defeat all the more extraordinary and historic for the Chennai Super Kings.

Sanju Samson's Masterclass

The innings that set the foundation for this historic victory came from an unlikely source. Sanju Samson, signed by CSK ahead of IPL 2026 following his release from Rajasthan Royals, produced a stunning unbeaten knock of 101 off just 54 deliveries, his second century of the ongoing campaign. Samson's innings was a masterpiece of aggressive yet calculated batting, combining powerful strokeplay with smart cricket to post a total that always looked beyond Mumbai's reach. He dominated the CSK batting lineup which otherwise contributed modestly, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad providing the next highest contribution of 22 runs as CSK finished on a commanding 207 for six in their twenty overs.



Mumbai Indians' Batting Collapse

Chasing 208, Mumbai Indians never got going. The top order of Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar and Naman Dhir were back in the dressing room with the scoreboard reading just 11 for 3, leaving the middle order with an impossible task. Suryakumar Yadav contributed 36 and Tilak Varma added 37 but their efforts were insufficient as wickets tumbled at regular intervals around them. Every other Mumbai batter was restricted to a single digit score as the innings collapsed to 104 all out in 19 overs, 103 runs short of the target.

Akeal Hosein's Bowling Masterclass

While Samson provided the batting pyrotechnics, it was Akeal Hosein who dismantled Mumbai's batting lineup with surgical precision. The left arm spinner returned figures of 4 for 17 in his four overs, an economy rate and wicket tally that proved virtually unplayable on the Wankhede surface. Noor Ahmed supported effectively with 2 for 24 as CSK's bowling unit executed their plans to perfection.

CSK's Own Record Broken

This 103 run triumph is not only historic in the context of matches against Mumbai Indians but also represents the largest margin of victory in the entire history of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. It surpasses their previous record of a 97 run win over Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, during the 2015 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK have now rewritten their own history while simultaneously rewriting Mumbai's.

Impact on IPL 2026 Standings

The victory has significantly boosted CSK's campaign in IPL 2026. The Yellow Army have climbed to fifth position on the points table, accumulating six points from seven matches. Their Net Run Rate has improved dramatically to plus 0.118, a figure that could prove crucial in the final standings. The win has breathed new life into CSK's playoff push at precisely the right moment in the tournament.

CSK are next scheduled to face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 26, at their home fortress the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a ground where they have historically enjoyed tremendous support and success.

Post Match Reactions

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was generous in sharing credit following the historic victory, dedicating the win to fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary, stating simply that all glory belonged to him, acknowledging the bowler's contribution to setting up the memorable evening.

Akeal Hosein, reflecting on his outstanding four wicket performance, pointed to the influence of legendary CSK all rounder Dwayne Bravo as a pivotal factor in his development and match winning display. Hosein indicated that the guidance and mentorship he has received from Bravo has been transformational in shaping him into the bowler he is today, with his IPL 2026 performances standing as the clearest evidence of that influence bearing fruit.