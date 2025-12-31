'CSK Should Look At Riding His Purple Patch': R Ashwin Urges CSK To Make Sarfaraz Khan A Regular After Vijay Hazare Heroics

After Sarfaraz Khan’s sensational outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly backed the Mumbai batter to become a regular fixture in Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI for the IPL 2026 season. Sarfaraz has been in outstanding form in domestic white-ball cricket this year, further strengthening his reputation beyond the red-ball format.

Explosive 157 Powers Mumbai to Big Win

Sarfaraz produced a breathtaking knock against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing 157 off just 75 deliveries. His innings was laced with nine fours and 14 towering sixes as he dismantled the opposition bowling attack with remarkable ease. Riding on his brilliance, Mumbai registered a comprehensive 87-run victory.

CSK Lifeline After IPL 2026 Auction Pick

The knock further strengthened Sarfaraz’s case after he was picked up by Chennai Super Kings at his base price of Rs 75 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction. The move handed the batter a much-needed opportunity following limited chances in previous IPL seasons. Impressed by Sarfaraz’s consistency and intent, Ashwin took to social media to make a compelling case for his inclusion in CSK’s starting XI.

Dominance in SMAT Catches Ashwin’s Eye

Highlighting Sarfaraz’s sustained form, Ashwin pointed to his performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where the Mumbai batter amassed 329 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 203.08 while averaging 65.80. According to Ashwin, Sarfaraz’s ability to dominate spin in the middle overs makes him a valuable asset for the franchise.

“He Is Not Knocking, He Is Breaking the Door Open”: Ashwin

Ashwin wrote on X, “100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT. That form’s transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It's particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his sweeps and slog sweeps. 'Avan kadhava thattala, idichi odachitu irukaan.' (He is not knocking on the door, he is breaking it open) CSK should look at riding his purple patch by slotting him into the Playing XII surely? A genuine problem of plenty with the bat for the men in yellow this season! Can't wait for IPL 2026!”

100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT.



That form’s transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It's particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his sweeps and slog sweeps.… pic.twitter.com/MfBWAD6QH8 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2025

Push for India Comeback Amid Purple Patch

Ashwin further noted that Sarfaraz is pushing hard for a return to India contention and believes CSK should capitalise on his current purple patch. However, he also acknowledged that the five-time champions are spoiled for choice when it comes to batting options.

CSK’s Stacked Batting Line-Up Ahead of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings have assembled a formidable batting unit ahead of the new season. Their top order features Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, who was traded in from Rajasthan Royals, along with Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel. The squad also includes Kartik Sharma and left-arm spinning all-rounder Prashant Veer, both secured for Rs 14.2 crore each.

Impact Player Role Still a Strong Possibility

With such depth at their disposal, Sarfaraz could face stiff competition for a place in the starting XI, though he remains a strong contender for the impact substitutes role. Even so, Ashwin’s endorsement has added weight to the growing belief that Sarfaraz Khan’s breakthrough as a regular IPL contributor may finally be around the corner.

CSK IPL 2026 SQUAD

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Sanju Samson, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes