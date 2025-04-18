CSK Sign Dewald Brevis As Replacement Of This Player For Remainder Of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed young South Africa batter Dewald Brevis for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 21-year-old Brevis has been brought in as a replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

Five-times champion CSK managed to sign Brevis as the replacement since there was one overseas slot left in their roster. Even though Brevis had a base price of Rs 75 Lakh in the mega auction, CSK signed him for Rs 2.2 Crore.



Brevis has played 81 T20s and scored 1787 runs with a highest score of 162. He made his T20I Debut for South Africa in 2023 and has played 2 T20Is so far. The young South African batter was previously part of Mumbai Indians (MI), where he played 10 IPL matches and continues to represent them in MLC and SA20.

Brevis will come into the IPL 2025 on the back of some good form for his domestic side Titans. He was also in fine form in the SA20 as well earlier this year. He will join a struggling CSK, who are lying at the bottom spot with just two wins so far in seven matches at the halfway mark.

Notably, Brevis is the second replacement player for CSK this season who have already signed Mumbai prodigy Ayush Mhatre to replace their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 28-year-old Gaikwad has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury.

MS Dhoni-led CSK will next face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.