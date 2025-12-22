CSK Star Ayush Mhatre Seen Abusing Pakistan Pacer In U19 Asia Cup Final, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai was always destined to be intense. What unfolded at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday went far beyond a routine title clash, blending high-quality cricket, raw emotion, and a flashpoint that has since taken over social media feeds. Pakistan not only outplayed India to lift their second U19 Asia Cup title but also dominated the narrative after a heated on-field exchange involving India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan pacer Ali Raza. The viral video of the confrontation has become one of the most searched cricket moments of the tournament.

Ayush Mhatre vs Ali Raza: The Moment That Lit Up Social Media

The incident occurred early in India’s daunting chase of 348 runs. On the second ball of the third over, Ali Raza bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump. Ayush Mhatre attempted to clear mid-off but failed, finding Farhan Yousaf in the deep. What followed was an aggressive celebration from Raza, which sparked an animated reaction from the Indian skipper as he walked back.

Words were exchanged, tempers flared, and umpires Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Ravindra Kottahachchi had to intervene. Within minutes, clips of the verbal spat flooded X, Instagram, and YouTube, turning the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final into a viral spectacle beyond the boundary ropes.

Pakistan’s Batting Masterclass Sets the Tone

While the altercation grabbed headlines, Pakistan’s dominance with the bat laid the foundation for the one-sided final. Sameer Minhas produced a sensational knock of 172 off 113 balls, peppering the boundary with authority and composure well beyond his age. His innings powered Pakistan to a massive 347 for 8, a total that immediately put India under extreme pressure.

Minhas’ knock is now being hailed as one of the finest innings in U19 Asia Cup final history, combining power-hitting with smart strike rotation on a surface that rewarded intent.

Pace Trio Rips Through India’s Chase

India needed a near-perfect start to stay alive in the contest. Instead, Pakistan’s pace attack ensured the match slipped away rapidly. Ali Raza led the charge with figures of 4 for 42, using hard lengths and late movement to unsettle the top order. Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan provided relentless support, picking up two wickets each.

Despite brief resistance and a few early boundaries, India collapsed for 156 in just 26.2 overs, handing Pakistan a thumping 191-run victory. The margin of defeat underlined the gulf between the two sides on the day.

No Handshakes, Only Headlines

As has become common in recent India vs Pakistan encounters, there were no formal post-match greetings. The focus instead shifted to emotions, reactions, and talking points. Ayush Mhatre later reflected on the loss, admitting that inconsistent bowling cost India dearly despite a strong tournament overall. For Pakistan, the win was a statement of depth and dominance at the junior level. For India, it was a painful lesson delivered on the biggest stage.