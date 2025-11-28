CSK Star To Lead India In U19 Asia Cup, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes Cut; Check Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre has been named the captain of the India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, which is set to take place in Dubai from December 12 in 50-overs format.

Apart from Mhatre, teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been also picked in India's squad. Once again, the focus will be Suryavanshi, who recently displayed his hitting prowess in the Asia Cup Rising Stars. He will continue to spearhead the top-order batting for India.

Meanwhile, Vihaan Malhotra has been appointed as the vice-captain for the tournament which will serve as a preparatory ground for the U19 World Cup, set to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January-February next year.

On the other hand, Kishan Kumar Singh has been picked in the squad subject to fitness, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

Overall, India have put together an exciting squad, showcasing some of the brightest young talents poised to shine on the international stage. The team is further strengthened by four standby players; Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, and Aditya Rawat, who add depth and reliable backup support.

Group For U-19 Asia Cup And India's Schedule And History At The Tournament



India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and two other teams that will join them through qualifiers. On the other hand, Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Qualifier 2.

Notably, India enter the tournament as eight-time champions, the most titles by any country in the competition. They missed out on the title last year after losing to current holders Bangladesh in the final.

The eight-team tournament will begin on December 12, with India taking on Qualifier 1 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. On the same day, Pakistan will take on Qualifier 3 at The Seven Stadium.

India will next take on Pakistan on December 14 before taking on Qualifier 3 on December 16. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held on December 19. The final of the tournament will be played on December 21.

India Squad For U-19 Asia Cup

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh (subject to fitness clearance), Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat