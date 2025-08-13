Advertisement
CSK Star Ayush Mhatre To Lead Mumbai In THIS Tournament; Check Details

Young Ayush Mhatre, who impressed everyone during his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, will lead Mumbai in a domestic tournament.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 01:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
CSK Star Ayush Mhatre To Lead Mumbai In THIS Tournament; Check DetailsPic credit: IANS

Young opening batter Ayush Mhatre will lead the Mumbai side in the annual Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, beginning in Chennai later this month. The Mumbai squad also features Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan. 

After making his first-class debut last season for Mumbai, Mhatre went on to make his mark in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was later named captain of the India U-19 team, which went to England for a multi-format tour. 

The 17-year-old Mhatre will also lead India in another multi-format tour of Australia, starting September 21.

On the other hand, Suved Parkar has been named vice-captain of the Mumbai for the Buchi Babu Tournament, which is organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, will be held in Chennai from August 18 to September 9.

Meanwhile, Sai Kishore and Pradosh Rajan Paul will captain the two Tamil sides in the tournament. 

Mumbai squad: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parker (vice-captain), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Roystan Dias, Sylvester Dsouza and Irfan Umair.

TNCA President's XI: Sai Kishore (c), Andre Siddarth, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Vimal Khumar, Radhakrishnan S, Lokeshwar S, Ajitesh G, Hemchudeshan J, Siddharth M, Ambrish RS, Achyuth CV, Trilok Nag H, Saravana Kumar P and Abhinav K

TNCA XI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (c), Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Sachin B, Tushar Raheja, Kiran Karthikeyan, Mohamed Ali S, Rithik Easwaran S, Athish SR, Lakshay Jain S, Chandrasekar DT, Vidyuth P, Sonu Yadav, Deepesh D, Prem Kumar J, Esakkimuthu A and Lokesh Raj TD

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

