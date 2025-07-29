CSK Star Ends Essex Stint Early, Returns Home Due To THIS Reason

India fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed's time with Essex has come to an end after playing just two first-class matches for them in the ongoing County Championship. Khaleel has made the decision to return home for personal reasons.

Initially signed for a two-month spell, Khaleel was slated to play six first-class matches along with up to ten List A games in the One-Day Cup. But his stint was cut short after he picked up only four wickets at an average of 64.50 in his two outings.

Essex had signed the left-arm pacer in June, shortly after his impressive 4 for 70 performance for India A against the England Lions in a red-ball fixture. He flew out to join the side for a stint that was supposed to last till late September but he has returned home ahead of his remaining fixtures with the club.



"Essex Cricket can confirm that Khaleel Ahmed has made the decision to return home for personal reasons and will be ending his time with the Club," the English club said in a statement.

"While we are disappointed to see him leave, we fully support Khaleel’s decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us. Everyone at Essex Cricket wishes Khaleel all the very best for the future," he added.

Club Statement: Khaleel Ahmed.



Essex Cricket can confirm that Khaleel Ahmed has made the decision to return home for personal reasons and will be ending his time with the Club.



https://t.co/fc0liAGcUa pic.twitter.com/BQVm5f98Bp — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) July 28, 2025

Khaleel, who last represented India in 2019, has featured in 11 ODIs, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 31.00. Domestically, he remains an important part of Rajasthan’s bowling attack and was part of last year’s Duleep Trophy squad. In his first-class career, Khaleel has taken 60 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 30.13 so far.

He is also likely to be in contention for the upcoming inter-zonal Duleep Trophy, which marks the start of India's red-ball domestic calendar from August 28.

In IPL 2025, Khaleel turned out for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 15 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.57. While his performances were mixed, his ability to provide early breakthroughs kept him in the spotlight throughout the campaign.