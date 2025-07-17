CSK Star Shivam Dube’s Anniversary Video with Wife Anjum Khan Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate Their Interfaith Love Story

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube, a key member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and a regular in India's T20I setup, has once again made headlines—this time not for his powerful sixes or match-winning knocks, but for a heartfelt anniversary post dedicated to his wife, Anjum Khan. The emotional and humorous video post has gone viral, winning hearts across social media and sparking a wave of admiration for their interfaith love story.

“Humne Socha Tha...” – A Relatable, Real Moment Goes Viral

On July 16, 2025, marking their fourth wedding anniversary, Dube took to Instagram to post a light-hearted video featuring him and Anjum lip-syncing to a popular comic audio that says, “Humne socha tha dono milke duniya se ladenge lekin humari khud ki ladaiyaan kam nahi ho rahi.” (We thought we would fight the world together, but our own fights don’t seem to end.)

Accompanied by three candid photos that captured their chemistry and affection, the post resonated deeply with fans. Many praised the couple for being real, relatable, and refreshingly down-to-earth amidst the glitz of professional cricket. The video has since racked up millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes and comments, earning the label of a “relationship goals” moment online.

A Marriage that Broke Barriers and Won Hearts

Dube and Anjum tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in a traditional Muslim ceremony. Their union initially attracted mixed reactions due to their interfaith backgrounds—Dube being Hindu and Anjum being Muslim. However, the couple faced public scrutiny with unwavering grace and unity. Rather than succumbing to online criticism, they focused on building a life rooted in mutual respect, understanding, and love.

In their interviews and public posts, they’ve openly embraced both their religions and cultures—celebrating Eid with Anjum’s family and visiting temples like Kashi Vishwanath together. Anjum’s light-hearted confession that she sometimes cheers louder for MS Dhoni than for Dube only adds to the charm of their public image.

Shivam Dube’s Rise On and Off the Field

While his personal life is garnering attention, Shivam Dube’s cricket career is on an upward trajectory. Retained by CSK for a whopping ₹12 crore ahead of IPL 2025, the southpaw all-rounder has been instrumental for both franchise and country. He was part of India’s victorious squad in the 2024 T20 World Cup and remains a strong contender for upcoming limited-overs assignments later this year.

Dube, who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket, made his international debut in 2019 and has since evolved into a dependable lower-middle-order batter and handy medium pacer. His IPL performances, including his explosive finishing and handy bowling spells, have turned him into one of CSK’s most bankable assets.

A Power Couple That Inspires Beyond Boundaries

In an era where celebrity relationships often stay behind carefully curated PR facades, Shivam and Anjum’s story stands out for its authenticity and courage. Their willingness to be open about their challenges, cultural differences, and personal joys has made them a symbol of India’s evolving social fabric—where love transcends boundaries.

Their story is not just about two individuals but a reflection of unity in diversity, showing that when mutual respect and shared values lead the way, even the toughest social constructs can be overcome. The Internet, often divided on such topics, has overwhelmingly praised the couple, hailing them as beacons of hope and modern love.