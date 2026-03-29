CSK suffer double blow: After MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis ruled out of IPL 2026 clash vs Rajasthan Royals

In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of their IPL 2026 campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR), head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the match due to a side strain.

"Brevis is out. He had a side injury during training. He is rehabbing. Hopefully, won’t be [out] for too long," said Fleming on Sunday.

The development comes as a massive second blow to the five-time champions, who are already grappling with the absence of legend MS Dhoni. The former skipper Dhoni was recently ruled out for the first two weeks of the tournament with a calf strain sustained during training.



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A Thinning Middle Order For CSK

Dewald Brevis, often called "Baby AB" for his explosive batting style, was expected to be a pillar of the CSK middle order this season. His absence weakens the depth in the middle order at a time when the team is already adjusting to life without Dhoni's presence in the playing XI.

Brevis joined CSK as a replacement in the previous season following an injury to left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh and quickly established himself as a powerful middle-order hitter. The youngster smashed 17 sixes off just 125 balls, scoring 225 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 180.

CSK then retained Brevis for IPL 2026, and now in his absence Australia allrounder Matt Short, who joined the side on March 22, could be an option to slot into the middle order.

Impact On CSK's Strategy For IPL 2026 Campaign Opener

With both Dhoni and Brevis unavailable, CSK will lean heavily on their new-look lineup featuring Sanju Samson (who joined via trade and is likely to keep wickets and open or bat up the order) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Experts and former players like Ravichandran Ashwin have suggested aggressive combinations, with names like Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, and Kartik Sharma stepping up in the middle order.

Overseas options such as Jamie Overton, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, and Noor Ahmad are expected to feature prominently in bowling and all-round duties.

CSK Squad For IPL 2026

Full squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brewis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshuil Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Mathew William Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.