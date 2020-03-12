CSK to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener

The opening match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a repeat of last year's final when three-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on defending champion Mumbai Indians on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Last month, the Chennai-based franchise took to their official Twitter handle to reveal their full schedule of the league stage of the 13th edition of the IPL, which will be held till May 24.

"As the AnbuDen dates join to form a W, let's just #WhistlePodu! #Yellove2020 Lion faceYellow heart," CSK had tweeted along with a picture of their fixtures.

Just like other franchises, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is slated to play seven home and as many away league clashes--with their last clash taking place against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 14.

However, there has been a big change in the schedule this year as IPL has done away with doubleheaders on Saturday. This means, a total of only six doubleheaders will take place this season which will be held only on Sundays.

As a result, CSK will play only one doubleheader which will be against Delhi Capitals on May 10 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Chennai-based franchise made an incredible return after their a two-year suspension as wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni guided CSK to title glory in 2018.

At 2020 IPL Players' Auction in December last year, CSK had spen a total of Rs 14.45 crore on four purchases they made--with their most expensive buy being leg-spinner Piyush Chawla who was roped in for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore

Here is the full squad of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2020:

MS Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, K Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran.