CSK unveil new jersey for IPL 2026, begin fresh chapter after disappointing season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) officially unveiled their new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday, offering fans a glimpse of the fresh design through a video shared on the franchise’s official Instagram account. The five-time champions accompanied the reveal with the caption: “ALL-NEW AND ALL FOR YOU! Order the CSK Jersey 2026 and let your summer be filled with Yellove!”

ALL-NEW AND ALL FOR YOU! __



Order the CSK Jersey 2026 and let your summer be filled with Yellove!__



_ _ https://t.co/3euaxiyjHJ #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/wnMrlz8U7G March 1, 2026

CSK Reveal New Look Ahead of IPL 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The jersey launch signals the beginning of a new chapter for the Chennai-based franchise following a difficult IPL 2025 campaign. CSK struggled throughout the season, winning only four of their 14 matches and eventually finishing at the bottom of the points table, a rare setback for one of the league’s most successful teams.

Major Squad Changes Before New Season

Determined to bounce back, CSK made significant changes to their squad ahead of IPL 2026. The biggest talking point was the high-profile trade that saw star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move out, while wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson joined the franchise.

The management clearly focused on reshaping the squad balance, strengthening both the batting depth and leadership options for the upcoming season. At 44, legendary captain MS Dhoni is set to feature in yet another IPL season, with CSK aiming to clinch a record-extending sixth title. Dhoni endured a modest IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a highest score of 30*.

He also resumed captaincy duties during the tournament when regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed matches due to injury, once again showcasing his leadership importance to the franchise.

Young Stars Provide Hope for the Future

Despite the disappointing results last season, CSK discovered several positives. Young power-hitters Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel impressed with their fearless batting, giving the team a promising foundation for the future. Their emergence adds fresh energy to a squad traditionally known for experience and stability.

Record-Breaking Auction Buys

CSK grabbed headlines at the auction by securing two uncapped Indian players for record fees. Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma were each signed for ₹14.20 crore, making them the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

The franchise hopes these bold investments pay off in the upcoming season.