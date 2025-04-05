CSK vs DC - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Ruturaj’s Chennai Face Off Against Axar’s Delhi - Check Stats And More

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. CSK has won five IPL trophies and reached ten finals under the legendary leadership of MS Dhoni. Delhi Capitals has dominated over last 5 seasons of IPL. Delhi Capitals reached their first-ever IPL final in IPL 2020 under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer but lost to Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals have dominated IPL 2025 so far, winning their two matches, while CSK has a rough start after winning from MI and has lost two consecutive matches.

Head-to-Head

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have faced each other 30 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings holds an advantage with 19 wins out of 30, while Delhi Capitals secured 11 victories. Delhi Capitals haven’t won any match against CSK in their home ground the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in the past 15 years.



Performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

At CSK’s home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the two teams have clashed 9 times. Chennai Super Kings have dominated on their home ground, winning 7 out of 9 matches.

Performance At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

At DC’s home ground, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, the two teams have clashed 8 times. CSK has dominated even in DC’s home ground, winning 6 out of 8 matches while DC could only secure 2 matches.

Performance At Neutral Venues

CSK and DC have faced each other 12 times at neutral venues, and both teams have six wins each.



Recent Clash CSK vs DC

The Last Time CSK met DC at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Delhi Capitals defended the total of 191 runs and won by 20 runs.

Stats, CSK vs DC

Most Runs: MS Dhoni is the leading run scorer for CSK with 629 runs, while Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run scorer for DC against CSK with 433 runs.

Most Wickets: Dwayne Bravo was the leading wicket-taker for CSK with 19 wickets, while Anrich Nortje is the leading wicket-taker for DC against CSK with 10 wickets.

As they prepare to meet again in IPL 2025, CSK will aim to come back after two consecutive losses, while DC will try to remain unbeaten as they were in the last two matches and will aim to end their 15-year drought in Chennai.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the CSK vs DC rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.