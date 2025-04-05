CSK vs DC IPL 17 Match Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 MA Chidambaram Stadium Live Telecast On Mobile Apps And TV

CSK vs DC IPL 17 Match Live Streaming Details: Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Delhi Capitals have started off their IPL 2025 campaign on a high, securing victories in both of their games. They outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets and will look to maintain their winning run.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, have won just one game out of three matches. They sustained a loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last game and will look to make a strong comeback.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match be held?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match will be held on April 5 (Saturday).

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match begin?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm.

How to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match live on TV?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match will be aired live on the Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

CSK squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

DC squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.