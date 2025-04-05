CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match Predicted XI: Who’s In, Who’s Out? Check Weather And Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Delhi Capitals in a high-octane clash of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Under the leadership of young captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK will look to bounce back from two consecutive losses. The Delhi Capitals are currently standing at the second spot while the Men in Yellow will look to find their winning ways.

The Delhi-based franchise has been excellent with both bat and ball. They chased down 209 with 3 balls to spare and also managed to defend a low score of 166 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK Predicted XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda/Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana,

Impact Sub: Jamie Overton

DC Predicted XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Sub: Ashutosh Sharma

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Weather Report

The clouds are likely to be sunny and the weather will be humid throughout the game. As per AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around 35°C with very little chance of rain.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has always been known to be spinner-friendly. It will be difficult for the batters to play their shots as the bowlers are likely to decide the fate of the game.

CSK squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

DC squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.