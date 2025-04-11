CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 25 Online, TV, Mobile – Date, Time, Free App, Telecast Details

The 25th match of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all set to kick off on Friday, April 11 at 7:30 PM IST at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM IST, with global timings being 02:00 PM GMT / 07:30 PM local time.

Where can fans watch CSK vs KKR live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can catch the live telecast of CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 on Star Sports Network and Sports18 channels. With expert panel discussions, pre-match analysis, and post-match insights, the TV broadcast promises a complete cricket viewing experience.

How to watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming online?

If you’re looking to stream the match on the go, the JioCinema app and the JioCinema website offer free live streaming of CSK vs KKR IPL 2025, making it accessible to millions of users across mobile, desktop, and smart TVs. For users preferring Hotstar, live coverage will also be available via the platform with a valid subscription.

Why is this match critical for CSK?

With Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to an elbow fracture, MS Dhoni has returned to captaincy, reigniting hope among fans. However, the five-time champions are in an unusual slump, having lost four of their first five games. A fifth loss tonight could put their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Despite a spirited chase against Punjab Kings—powered by Dhoni’s explosive 12-ball 27 and encouraging performances from Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, and Rachin Ravindra—CSK couldn’t avoid defeat. The Chepauk pitch, traditionally a fortress, has offered little help this season, challenging the home team's spin-heavy attack of Jadeja, Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad.

Can MS Dhoni inspire a turnaround?

All eyes will be on Dhoni—not just for his leadership, but for the magic he still brings with the bat. The former India captain’s brief but impactful cameo against Punjab reminded fans of his finishing prowess. CSK needs not just runs, but composure and tactical clarity, especially in bowling changes and field placements—areas where Dhoni’s experience is invaluable.

What’s the situation in the KKR camp?

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Ajinkya Rahane, have been inconsistent as well, registering 2 wins and 3 losses so far. After a narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, the team will be hungry to bounce back. Their power-packed lineup boasts names like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Quinton de Kock, all capable of turning the game around in a few overs.

However, KKR’s bowling, especially at the death, has looked fragile. Eden Gardens saw them leak runs under pressure, and they’ll be hoping the spin-friendly Chepauk conditions allow Varun Chakaravarthy and Anukul Roy to get into the game early.

Who are the key players to watch in CSK vs KKR?

For CSK:

MS Dhoni – Back as captain, his presence alone is game-changing.

Shivam Dube – Has found touch with the bat, crucial in the middle overs.

Ravindra Jadeja – Needs to deliver with both bat and ball.

For KKR:

Sunil Narine – A veteran of Chepauk conditions, could be a key factor.

Andre Russell – With his ability to change the game in one over, he remains KKR’s X-factor.

Quinton de Kock – The southpaw’s start could dictate KKR’s tempo.

Why should fans tune in?

With eight IPL titles between them, CSK and KKR promise nothing less than a blockbuster clash. The stakes are high, the narratives intense, and the stars aligned for a thrilling contest. Whether you’re watching for Dhoni’s leadership, Russell’s fireworks, or the unpredictability of the IPL, this is one match you don’t want to miss.