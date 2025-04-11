CSK vs KKR - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Face Off Against Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata - Check Stats And More

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. CSK has won five IPL trophies and reached ten finals under the legendary leadership of MS Dhoni. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, with Gautam Gambhir serving as the team’s mentor. As defending champions, KKR will look to maintain their dominance

Head-to-Head

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced each other 29 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings hold an advantage with 19 wins out of 29, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured 10 victories.

Performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

At their fortress, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced off 10 times. CSK has held a slight edge, winning 7 of those encounters. KKR has managed 3 victories.

Performance at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Even at Kolkata Knight Riders’ home ground, the Eden Gardens, CSK have enjoyed notable success. Out of 10 matches played between the two sides here, CSK have emerged victorious on 6 occasions, while KKR have won 4. This surprising away dominance reflects CSK’s ability to perform under pressure, even in opposition territory.

Performance at Neutral Venues

When playing at neutral venues, the trend continues in CSK's favor. Out of 9 such matches, CSK has claimed 6 wins, with KKR managing just 3. Whether home, away, or neutral, CSK has historically had the upper hand in this head-to-head rivalry.

IPL Final Clashes

2012 Final: KKR defeated CSK by 5 wickets, clinching their maiden IPL title.

2021 Final: CSK triumphed over KKR by 27 runs, securing their fourth IPL championship. ​

Stats, RCB vs DC

Most Runs: Suresh Raina was the leading run scorer for CSK with 610 runs, while Gautam Gambhir was the leading run scorer for KKR with 365 runs against CSK.

Most Wickets: Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR with 23 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker for CSK with 20 wickets against KKR.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the CSK vs KKR rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.