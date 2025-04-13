Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have endured five consecutive defeats, are desperate for a revival in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Their batting has faltered, especially in the middle order, which has led to an over-reliance on their top-order players. Adding to their woes, the team has suffered three straight losses at their home ground in Chennai, something never seen before in their IPL journey.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined due to injury, M.S. Dhoni has returned to lead the side, but even his presence couldn’t lift CSK to a win in their last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. As they prepare to face an in-form LSG side, CSK will be banking on improved performances in both departments.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants come into this match with momentum on their side. They recently registered a convincing six-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans, with Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram playing key roles by scoring quickfire fifties.

Pooran now tops the Orange Cap list with 349 runs, while Mitchell Marsh remains in third place despite missing the last game due to a personal emergency.

Chennai Super Kings' Record At Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is the home ground of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played a limited number of matches at this venue, given LSG’s relatively recent entry into the IPL in 2022. Matches at the venue tend to be challenging for visiting teams due to the slow and spin-friendly pitch, which often results in lower-scoring contests. However, things have improved for batters during this IPL.

Chennai Super Kings have played two matches at this venue and are still searching for their first win, having lost one and another match was abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, LSG's bowling unit has also delivered for the team, with Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shardul Thakur making valuable contributions. Thakur’s two wickets in the last match pushed him to second place on the Purple Cap leaderboard with 11 scalps, just one behind Noor Ahmad of CSK.

Currently, LSG are placed third on the points table, having won four out of six matches, while CSK find themselves at the bottom with just one win so far.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed