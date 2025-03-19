CSK vs MI, 3rd Match IPL 2025: Steps To Book Tickets For The 'El Clásico' Of Indian Premier League - Check Prices And Key Details Here

IPL 2025: The excitement for IPL 2025 is reaching its peak as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians (MI). The much-anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 23, 2025. CSK fans are eagerly awaiting this high-voltage encounter, and ticket sales for the game will go live soon.

Ticket Sale Details

Date: March 19, 2025

Time: 10:15 AM

Online Purchase:

chennaisuperkings.com

district.in

Ticket Prices and Stands

₹1,700 – C/D/E Lower

₹2,500 – I/J/K Upper

₹3,500 – C/D/E Upper

₹4,000 – I/J/K Lower

₹7,500 – KMK Terrace

This opening match between CSK and MI will mark the return of intense rivalries and thrilling cricketing action. Fans will get to see their favorite superstars battle it out at one of the most iconic cricket venues in India.

How to Buy IPL 2025 Tickets?

Tickets for IPL 2025 matches, including CSK’s opening game, will be available online. Fans can book their seats through multiple platforms:

BookMyShow – Accessible via the website and mobile app.

Paytm Insider – Available through Paytm’s ticketing service.

IPLT20.com – The official IPL website for ticket sales.

TicketGenie – Another authorized ticketing partner.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Steps To Book Online

- Visit the official ticketing website of your choice.

- Select the match (CSK vs MI) and choose your preferred stand.

- Enter details and complete payment.

- Receive confirmation and QR code for stadium entry.

MS Dhoni Gears Up for IPL 2025, Smashes Helicopter Shot in Practice

As the excitement for IPL 2025 builds, a video circulating on social media has left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans thrilled. The clip captures MS Dhoni practicing in the nets, effortlessly executing his iconic helicopter shot against Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana, one of the finest white-ball bowlers in the game.

Standing at the non-striker’s end, Ravichandran Ashwin couldn’t hide his admiration, smiling as Dhoni showcased his vintage strokeplay. With the 18th season of the IPL approaching, the CSK skipper has been putting in intense training sessions. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh revealed that Dhoni has been batting for 2-3 hours every day in preparation for the tournament.

With Chennai’s passionate fans expected to turn up in large numbers, tickets are likely to sell out fast. If you’re planning to experience the electric atmosphere live, be sure to book early and secure your spot for this epic IPL 2025 showdown!