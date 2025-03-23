CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 3rd Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; For Today’s CSK vs MI, Chennai, March 23, 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2025: The stage is set for another electrifying showdown as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in what is widely regarded as the "El Clasico" of the IPL. With both teams boasting five titles each, this match promises high-intensity action and fierce competition.

Head-to-Head Record: MI Holds the Edge

CSK and MI have faced off 37 times in IPL history, with Mumbai holding a slight advantage with 20 wins compared to CSK’s 17. While MI leads in the overall record, CSK has always been a formidable opponent, making this an evenly matched battle.

No Hardik Pandya For MI

For today’s clash, MI will be led by Suryakumar Yadav as Hardik Pandya serves a one-match suspension. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead CSK, having taken over from MS Dhoni. The leadership change adds an interesting dynamic to the game, with both captains eager to prove their mettle.

CSK’s Balanced Squad

Chennai Super Kings have assembled a strong lineup for IPL 2025. The batting unit, featuring Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra, is expected to provide a solid start, while Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni add firepower in the middle order. The bowling attack, led by Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad, will aim to contain MI’s explosive batters.

CSK vs MI 3rd T20 IPL 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Shivam Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja (C)

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

This highly anticipated clash will test experience against youthful aggression. CSK’s seasoned campaigners will look to outsmart MI’s explosive lineup. With both teams evenly matched, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with big hits, dramatic turnarounds, and game-changing performances.

CSK vs MI: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth

Mumbai Indians Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur