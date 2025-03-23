CSK VS MI IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where, And How To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 3rd match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

CSK VS MI IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: It’s time for the El-Classico as Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 game on Sunday (March 23) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The regular skipper of Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya will miss the first game against CSK as he suffered a ban last season for his slow over-rate offence. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians team in the game against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK on the other hand will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad who took over the reins from MS Dhoni last year. Fans will get to witness MS Dhoni in action after ages for the Men in Yellow.

Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will the Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match be played?

The Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match will be played on March 23 (Sunday).

Where will the Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match be held?

The Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match start?

The Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to watch the Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match live on TV?

The Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match will be aired live on the Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Full Squad

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.