CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Check Head-to-Head Stats And More Ahead Of El Clasico

Mumbai Indians (MI) is the one of most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five championships. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the strongest and most consistent teams in the IPL, also winning five titles. Under the leadership of the legendary MS Dhoni, CSK has reached the finals 10 times, making them one of the most formidable teams in the tournament.

The rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is often referred to as the "El Clásico of the IPL." This clash has provided fans with some of the most thrilling and memorable moments in IPL history, from intense league-stage battles to high-stakes finals. The competition between these two teams is a true spectacle, with both sides having a strong fan base and a history of dominance in the league.

When it comes to head-to-head records, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand, winning 20 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, while Chennai Super Kings have won 17 matches.

The battle at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium has seen both teams face each other 8 times, where Mumbai has again dominated with 5 wins, while Chennai has won only 3 matches at their home ground. Similarly, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, both teams have played against each other 13 times, with Mumbai securing 7 victories, while Chennai has won 6 times.

The final encounters between these two teams have been just as intense. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have met in four IPL finals, with Mumbai leading the battle with three victories. Mumbai won the finals in 2013, 2015, and 2019, asserting their dominance over Chennai in the title clashes. However, Chennai Super Kings managed to defeat Mumbai in the 2010 final, securing their first-ever IPL trophy. These high-pressure matches have always been nail-biting, making this rivalry one of the most anticipated in IPL history.

In their most recent encounter in IPL 2024, CSK emerged victorious, defeating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at Wankhede Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube played exceptional innings, helping CSK post a 200+ total. Despite Rohit Sharma’s century, Mumbai Indians fell short in the chase, giving Chennai another crucial win in this historic rivalry.

Looking at their past encounters, Mumbai Indians last won against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022, but since then, both teams have played three matches, and CSK has won all of them.

With such a rich history of fierce competition, record-breaking performances, and unforgettable moments, the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry remains one of the most exciting clashes in IPL history. Fans eagerly wait for every encounter, knowing that this fixture will never disappoint, no matter the tournament stage.