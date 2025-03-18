CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Tickets: How To Book, Prices, And Availability For March 23 Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to reignite their legendary rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, March 23, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This high-voltage encounter, often referred to as the 'El Clasico' of the IPL, is expected to draw massive crowds, making ticket availability a top concern for fans.

Where to Buy CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Tickets?

The ticket sales for this much-anticipated clash will commence on Wednesday, March 19, at 10:15 AM IST. This season, Chennai Super Kings have partnered with District by Zomato, an online ticketing platform, for the sale of their home match tickets. Fans eager to witness the action live can purchase their tickets from the following platforms:

Official CSK website – chennaisuperkings.com

District by Zomato website and app – district.in

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Ticket Prices

CSK has officially announced the ticket pricing for their home game against Mumbai Indians. The prices vary based on the stands and seating locations at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Here is the complete breakdown:

StandTicket Price (INR)

C/D/E Lower ₹1,700

I/J/K Upper ₹2,500

C/D/E Upper ₹3,500

I/J/K Lower ₹4,000

KMK Terrace ₹7,500

The cheapest ticket is available for ₹1,700 in the C, D, and E Lower stands, while the most premium seating in the KMK Terrace costs ₹7,500 per ticket. Additional online booking fees may apply during checkout.

How to Book CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Tickets Online?

Follow these simple steps to secure your tickets:

Visit the Official Ticketing Website: Go to district.in or chennaisuperkings.com.

Search for CSK vs MI Match: Navigate to the IPL 2025 section and select the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians game scheduled for March 23.

Select Your Preferred Stand: Choose your desired stand based on availability and pricing.

Add to Cart & Proceed to Payment: Enter the required details, make the payment using a preferred mode, and confirm your booking.

Receive Digital Tickets: Once the transaction is successful, the e-ticket will be emailed or available in the order history of your ticketing account.

Important Ticketing Guidelines

Tickets are Non-Refundable: Refunds are only applicable if the match is abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Limited Tickets Per Person: A single user can purchase a maximum of two tickets per category.

Ticket Transfer Policy: Digital tickets can be transferred up to six hours before match time in case the original buyer is unable to attend.

Why You Should Not Miss CSK vs MI IPL 2025?

The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is the fiercest in IPL history. With both teams boasting five IPL titles each, this match promises top-tier cricketing action. Additionally, this will be Ruturaj Gaikwad’s first IPL season as CSK captain, making it a historic moment for Chennai fans.

The match is scheduled for Sunday evening, March 23, making it a perfect weekend spectacle for fans across India and beyond.