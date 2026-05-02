CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni finally play his first match of IPL 2026? Coach Michael Hussey breaks silence

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2, the biggest question on every fan's mind remains unanswered: Will MS Dhoni finally play his first match of IPL 2026 season?

Notably, the 44-year-old Dhoni has missed all of CSK’s matches so far this season after sustaining a calf strain during pre-season training. Initially ruled out for the first two weeks, the injury has lingered longer than expected, forcing the five-time IPL winning captain to sit out while focusing on rehabilitation and net sessions.

Ahead of the season's second "El Clasico" between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Chepauk, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has finally provided clarity on Dhoni’s prolonged absence and the possibility of his return for the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash.



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Michael Hussey Provides Latest Update On MS Dhoni

Speaking ahead of the high-voltage CSK vs MI IPL 2026 clash, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey delivered a measured assessment that has left fans in eager anticipation.

"I don't know if it's tomorrow or maybe the next match after that but he's progressing really well," Hussey said in the pre-match press conference.

Hussey highlighted that while Dhoni’s batting and wicketkeeping skills remain sharp, the key challenge has been building running intensity - crucial for quick singles and twos, especially in the death overs.

"I know he's been upping his running speeds and that was probably the sticking point. I think we're very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and his wicketkeeping. But it was just making sure that he could maintain good running power particularly towards the back end of an innings where he's going to have to scamper those ones and twos," he said.

"So as soon as he's got the confidence in his calf then I'm sure he'll give it the tick to ready to go. And so we're kind of guided by him at the moment. But we're waiting. I think all of Chennai's waiting. All the fans are waiting and hoping," he added.

Why Dhoni Has Stayed Away From Venues On Match Days?

Meanwhile, Michael Hussey also addressed MS Dhoni’s notable absence from the dugout and stadium on CSK match days.

While fans have been scouring the dugout for a glimpse of 'Thala,' Hussey revealed that Dhoni’s absence from match venues has been a deliberate and selfless choice.

"He's such a team-orientated guy. He always wants what's best for the team and he was worried that if he came there'd be a bit too much of a distraction. Obviously the cameras would be on him a lot. The crowd would be cheering for him and things like that. And he really wanted the team to just be able to go about their job, do our thing. Whether that's right or wrong, that's not my decision to sort of make. But that's the thinking behind with Dhoni not wanting to come to the matches," Hussey pointed out on Friday ahead of CSK's crucial clash against MI.

"Obviously he's been watching very closely back home. I personally love having him around the dressing room. He offers so much wisdom. He offers so much confidence to the rest of the guys. So he's obviously at training all the time and always a bubbly personality around training and offers a lot of his experience to the players there. But it was just a case he didn't want to see himself as a distraction to the rest of the team and that's why he decided on game day just to sort of stay away," he added.

Context For Tonight's Clash

CSK, currently sitting mid-table, face a struggling Mumbai Indians side in what promises to be a thrilling IPL 2026 contest at Chepauk.

A fit and available Dhoni - even as a finisher or wicketkeeper - could provide the spark the Yellow Army needs. However, with Hussey leaving the door open for 'tomorrow or the match after," fans may have to wait a little longer for the roar of 'Thala' at the stadium.