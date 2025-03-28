CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 730 PM 28th March

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in a blockbuster clash of IPL 2025. Both teams are coming off impressive wins in their opening games and will be looking to continue their momentum. This match promises high-intensity action with star players ready to shine on the big stage.

Match Details

Fixture: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025

Date & Time: March 28, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: JioCinema & Star Sports Network

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 32

CSK Wins: 21

RCB Wins: 11

Last Meeting: RCB won by 5 wickets (IPL 2024)

CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing XI & Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI:

Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

Rahul Tripathi

Shivam Dube

Deepak Hooda

Sam Curran

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (WK)

R. Ashwin

Nathan Ellis

Noor Ahmad

Impact Players: Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted Playing XI:

Phil Salt (WK)

Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (C)

Liam Livingstone

Tim David

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Rasikh Salam, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Bethell

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks

Wicketkeepers:

Phil Salt

Jitesh Sharma

Batters:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)

Rachin Ravindra

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

All-Rounders:

Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-Captain)

Krunal Pandya

Sam Curran

Bowlers:

Josh Hazlewood

Noor Ahmad

Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs RCB Match Preview & Key Players to Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK started IPL 2025 with a dominant win against Mumbai Indians. Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with a quickfire 53 off 26 balls, while Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls. The bowling attack, spearheaded by Noor Ahmad (4 wickets) and Khaleel Ahmed (3 wickets), ensured a comfortable victory. Expect MS Dhoni’s team to continue their strong home dominance at Chepauk.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB kicked off IPL 2025 with an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli’s sublime half-century and Phil Salt’s explosive start powered them to victory. The bowling unit, led by Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, restricted KKR effectively. With RCB eyeing a deep playoff run, they will be determined to beat CSK at their fortress.

CSK vs RCB Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings hold a superior head-to-head record against RCB, especially at home. However, RCB’s strong batting lineup, featuring Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone, can challenge CSK’s spin-heavy bowling attack. If CSK’s spinners exploit Chepauk’s turning track, they hold the edge. Expect a closely contested game with CSK having a slight advantage.

Fantasy Cricket Tips for CSK vs RCB