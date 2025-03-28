CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 730 PM 28th March
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Trending Photos
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in a blockbuster clash of IPL 2025. Both teams are coming off impressive wins in their opening games and will be looking to continue their momentum. This match promises high-intensity action with star players ready to shine on the big stage.
Also Read: Kavya Maran’s Emotional Rollercoaster: SRH Owner’s Reactions Go Viral In IPL 2025 - Watch
Match Details
Fixture: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025
Date & Time: March 28, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Live Streaming: JioCinema & Star Sports Network
CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches: 32
CSK Wins: 21
RCB Wins: 11
Last Meeting: RCB won by 5 wickets (IPL 2024)
CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing XI & Impact Players
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI:
Rachin Ravindra
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)
Rahul Tripathi
Shivam Dube
Deepak Hooda
Sam Curran
Ravindra Jadeja
MS Dhoni (WK)
R. Ashwin
Nathan Ellis
Noor Ahmad
Impact Players: Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted Playing XI:
Phil Salt (WK)
Virat Kohli
Devdutt Padikkal
Rajat Patidar (C)
Liam Livingstone
Tim David
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Krunal Pandya
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Josh Hazlewood
Yash Dayal
Impact Players: Rasikh Salam, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Bethell
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks
Wicketkeepers:
Phil Salt
Jitesh Sharma
Batters:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)
Rachin Ravindra
Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
All-Rounders:
Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-Captain)
Krunal Pandya
Sam Curran
Bowlers:
Josh Hazlewood
Noor Ahmad
Khaleel Ahmed
CSK vs RCB Match Preview & Key Players to Watch
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK started IPL 2025 with a dominant win against Mumbai Indians. Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with a quickfire 53 off 26 balls, while Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls. The bowling attack, spearheaded by Noor Ahmad (4 wickets) and Khaleel Ahmed (3 wickets), ensured a comfortable victory. Expect MS Dhoni’s team to continue their strong home dominance at Chepauk.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
RCB kicked off IPL 2025 with an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli’s sublime half-century and Phil Salt’s explosive start powered them to victory. The bowling unit, led by Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, restricted KKR effectively. With RCB eyeing a deep playoff run, they will be determined to beat CSK at their fortress.
CSK vs RCB Match Prediction
Chennai Super Kings hold a superior head-to-head record against RCB, especially at home. However, RCB’s strong batting lineup, featuring Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone, can challenge CSK’s spin-heavy bowling attack. If CSK’s spinners exploit Chepauk’s turning track, they hold the edge. Expect a closely contested game with CSK having a slight advantage.
Fantasy Cricket Tips for CSK vs RCB
- Pick top-order batters from both teams as Chepauk offers good batting conditions early on.
- Spinners like Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial on a slow Chennai wicket.
- Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad are must-haves as they are in sublime form.
- All-rounders like Sam Curran and Krunal Pandya can fetch bonus points with both bat and ball.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv