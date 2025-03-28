[FREE Live Streaming Details] CSK VS RCB 8th Match Today; When and Where To Watch IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match 8 Live streaming: Live streaming, telecast details, match timing, and key highlights for India, US, and UK.
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match 8 Live streaming: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to deliver a thrilling encounter as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 8 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28. Both teams are riding high on confidence after securing victories in their opening matches, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.
Match Details:
Date: March 28, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK VS RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Live:
In India:
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of the match.
Online Streaming: Fans can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.
In the United States:
TV Broadcast: Willow TV will air the live match.
Online Streaming: Viewers can stream the game via the Willow TV app or ESPN+.
In the United Kingdom:
TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the match live.
Online Streaming: Subscribers can watch the live stream on the Sky Go app.
Team Previews and Key Players:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK):
Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK aims to maintain their fortress at Chepauk. The spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad is expected to play a pivotal role, especially given the spin-friendly nature of the Chennai pitch. In their opener against Mumbai Indians, Noor Ahmad's four-wicket haul was instrumental in securing a four-wicket victory.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):
Captained by Rajat Patidar, RCB boasts a formidable batting lineup featuring Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, both of whom were in scintillating form during their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The challenge for RCB will be to counter CSK's spinners and break their 17-year winless streak at Chepauk.
CSK VS RCB Head-to-Head Record:
Historically, CSK has dominated RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with RCB's last and only victory at this venue dating back to 2008. This longstanding record adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming clash.
Weather Forecast:
The weather in Chennai on match day is expected to be extremely hot, with temperatures reaching up to 101°F (38°C). Players and spectators should take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and protected from the heat.
