CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Face On Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru - Check Head-to-Head Stats And More

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are set to face Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This clash brings together two teams with contrasting histories.

CSK are one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. On the other hand, RCB, a team with an immense fan following, are still searching for their maiden title. CSK has won five IPL trophies and reached ten finals under the legendary leadership of MS Dhoni, while RCB, despite numerous record-breaking performances, has struggled to convert its potential into championships over the 17 seasons of the league.

Head-to-Head



The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have faced each other 33 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK has secured 21 victories, while RCB has won 11 matches, with one encounter ending without a result. ​

Performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

At CSK's home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the two teams have faced each other nine times. CSK have dominated these encounters, winning eight matches, while RCB's sole victory at this venue dates back to 2008.

Performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium



At RCB’s home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the two teams have clashed 11 times. Both teams have equal 5-5 wins, while one match was tied.

Recent CSK vs RCB Clash



In the previous IPL season, CSK and RCB faced each other twice during the league stage. In the first match, CSK comfortably chased down the target to win by six wickets at home. However, in the second clash, which was a do-or-die encounter for both teams, RCB triumphed with a 27-run victory, securing their place in the playoffs. This result showcased RCB’s resilience under pressure and their ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered the most.

Notable Performances Against Each Other



Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer against the Chennai Super Kings with 1053 runs in 32 matches, averaging 37.60 with a strike rate of 126.25; his highest score is 90.

MS Dhoni is the leading run scorer against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 765 runs in 32 matches, averaging 29.58 with a strike rate of 146.83; his highest score is 84.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the CSK vs RCB rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.