CSK walks down memory lane, posts throwback picture of long-haired MS Dhoni--See inside

At a time when all the sporting activities across the world are at halt including the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to coronavirus pandemic, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has shared a throwback picture of their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other Indian cricketers from the Men in Blue's tour of Sri Lanka.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Chennai-based franchise posted a picture of the Men in Blue team from a tri-series involving Sri Lanka and West Indies.

"Men in blue, in various shades of grey before all the #yellove started and this is nothing but GOLD! Circa 2005, Sri Lanka. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #WhistlePodu #OnceUponAWhistle," CSK wrote.

While the picture consists of the likes of batsman Suresh Raina, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, Lakshmipathi Balaji and Venugopal Rao, what caught the eyes of everyone was former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni sporting the long hairs.

The picture brought back the memories of MS Dhoni's arrival at the international circuit, when he made an instant impression not with his batting, but with his hairstyle. He was among those few players to have long hair at that time.

Dhoni had finished the seven-match ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka as the top run-scorer with 346 runs at 115.33. His highest score was an unbeaten 183--which still remains his highest score in ODIs.

The then Rahul Dravid-led side clinched the tri-series by 6-1.

Notably, Dhoni remains the only captain to win all the major ICC trophies namely 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Dhoni, who has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand,was all set to make a return as a captain of the CSK in the 2020 edition of IPL. However, the 2020 IPL-- which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24--was in April postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19.