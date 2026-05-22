CSK's Anshul Kamboj creates unwanted IPL history during GT clash in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj endured yet another difficult evening in IPL 2026, this time against Gujarat Titans, and his struggles came attached with an unwanted piece of history. The young fast bowler conceded 56 runs from his full allocation of four overs, managing just one wicket in a high-scoring contest, and in doing so etched his name into the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Kamboj Tops an Unwanted List

The expensive outing against GT proved to be the final addition to a growing list of concerns surrounding Kamboj's form in the second half of the season. He has now conceded 34 sixes in IPL 2026, more than any other bowler in a single edition of the tournament. In the process, he overtook Rashid Khan's previous record of 33 sixes conceded during IPL 2025.

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The list of most sixes conceded in a single IPL edition now reads as follows:

Sixes Conceded Bowler Year

34 Anshul Kamboj 2026

33 Rashid Khan 2025

31 Mohammed Siraj 2022

30 Wanindu Hasaranga 2022

30 Yuzvendra Chahal 2024

30 Kagiso Rabada 2026

Despite claiming a wicket in the match, Kamboj consistently struggled with his line and length as GT's batters targeted him aggressively throughout the innings.

A Season That Fell Away in the Second Half

Kamboj had actually begun IPL 2026 on a promising note, standing out as one of the few genuine bright spots for CSK during the opening phase of the tournament. His early spells carried genuine impact, and he appeared to be emerging as one of the franchise's most exciting young bowlers. However, as CSK's campaign began to unravel in the second half of the season, Kamboj's performances deteriorated alongside it.

Across 14 matches this season, he has taken 21 wickets but at a costly economy rate of 10.53, reflecting the toll the latter stages of the competition took on his rhythm and confidence.

As for CSK themselves, their IPL 2026 journey, which had been hanging by a thread for several weeks, has now officially come to an end. They entered the GT fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats and were beaten by 89 runs while chasing a target of 229, bringing down the curtain on a season that ultimately promised more than it delivered.