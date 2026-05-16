CSK's IPL 2026 playoff chances takes major hit after LSG loss pushes them to No. 6 spot

Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback in the IPL 2026 playoff race after a crushing seven-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The loss pushed CSK down to sixth place in the IPL 2026 points table and left their playoff qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Despite posting a competitive total of 187/7, Chennai failed to stop a destructive batting display from LSG, led by Mitchell Marsh, whose explosive 90 off just 38 balls completely changed the game. The Australian opener smashed nine fours and seven sixes at a strike rate above 236, helping Lucknow chase down the target comfortably in just 16.4 overs.

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CSK now remain on 12 points from 12 matches and must win both their remaining league games to stay alive in the playoff race. However, even two victories may not guarantee qualification, as the five-time champions are now dependent on other results and net run rate scenarios.

Kartik Sharma's Fighting Knock Helps CSK Post 187

After losing the toss, CSK were asked to bat first and had a shaky beginning as they lost three early wickets. LSG pacer Akash Singh struck inside the powerplay and put Chennai under pressure with crucial breakthroughs.

The innings was rebuilt through a valuable partnership between Dewald Brevis and Kartik Sharma. While Brevis contributed 25 runs, Kartik played a mature innings under pressure and scored an impressive 71 off 42 deliveries to anchor the batting effort.

In the final overs, Shivam Dube provided momentum with a quickfire 32 off just 16 balls, pushing CSK to a challenging total of 187/7 in 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh And Josh Inglis Destroy CSK Bowling

Lucknow Super Giants responded with a stunning start as Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis completely dominated the CSK bowling attack during the powerplay. The opening pair added 135 runs for the first wicket and made the chase look effortless on a surface that earlier appeared slightly two-paced.

Marsh was the standout performer, playing one of the most destructive innings of IPL 2026. Inglis also played a crucial supporting role with a fluent 36 off 31 balls before getting dismissed.

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After Marsh’s dismissal, Nicholas Pooran finished the chase in style with an unbeaten 32 off 17 deliveries as LSG completed the target with 20 balls remaining.

CSK Playoff Scenario Gets Complicated

The defeat has significantly damaged CSK's playoff hopes and also impacted their position in the IPL 2026 points table. The loss dropped Chennai to sixth place, while even Rajasthan Royals moved ahead in the standings.

With only two league matches remaining, CSK now need victories in both games and favourable outcomes from other teams to secure a place in the playoffs. While qualification is still mathematically possible, the margin for error has become extremely small for the five-time IPL champions.