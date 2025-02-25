Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni remains one of the most talked-about players ahead of every Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and IPL 2025 is no exception. However, this time, the focus is on a significant change his bat weight.

Dhoni to Reduce Bat Weight for IPL 2025

According to a media report, Dhoni is set to use a slightly lighter bat this season. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has traditionally used a bat weighing around 1200 grams since his U-19 days, and at his peak, he wielded bats as heavy as 1300 grams. However, for IPL 2025, he is expected to trim down the weight slightly.

A source revealed that Dhoni recently received four bats from Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt. Ltd., a renowned cricket equipment manufacturer from Meerut. "Each bat weighs around 1230 grams with the same shape as before," the source added. Former CSK star Suresh Raina also confirmed the development during India’s Champions Trophy match against Pakistan on Sunday.

One of Dhoni’s former domestic teammates also highlighted the uniqueness of his bat choice. "His bats were always heavier than ours," he said, emphasizing Dhoni’s preference for powerful strokes over the years.

No Clarity on Dhoni’s Arrival at CSK Camp

While Dhoni’s bat adjustments are making headlines, his return to CSK’s training camp remains uncertain. Earlier reports suggested that the 43-year-old might join the team by the end of February. However, a CSK management source has stated that the schedule is yet to be finalized.

Adding to the uncertainty, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK’s home ground, is currently unavailable for training until March 9. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued strict instructions to maintain the venue in top condition ahead of IPL 2025.

With Dhoni’s potential final IPL season approaching, CSK fans eagerly await his return to training. The prospect of him using a slightly lighter bat adds another intriguing element to what promises to be an exciting campaign for the five-time IPL champions.