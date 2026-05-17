CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH: Sanju Samson to open, Urvil Patel to bat at..., suspense continues over MS Dhoni; check full lineup

As the battle for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs intensifies, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a high-stakes clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, May 17.

With both teams desperate for points to secure a playoff berth, CSK are facing a severe squad injury crisis, making their team selection a tactical jigsaw puzzle. However, the biggest talking point hovering over the Chepauk remains the availability of MS Dhoni, with fans holding their breath over whether this could be the legend's final bow on his beloved home turf in Chennai.



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The Opening Pair: Sanju Samson To Partner Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sanju Samson, who moved to CSK in a blockbuster pre-season trade from Rajasthan Royals, is all set to open the batting alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Samson has been in sensational touch, amassing 450 runs across 12 games at a staggering average of 50.00. The right-handed dynamic duo has given Chennai consistently explosive starts, taking the pressure off a heavily rotated middle order.

Opening with Samson allows the team to maximize powerplay aggression while keeping a reliable keeper in the mix.

Urvil Patel At No. 3: The Hard-hitting Batter

Urvil Patel, the hard-hitting Gujarat batter, has emerged as a revelation for CSK. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and record-equalling fastest fifties, Patel is predicted to bat at number 3.

This placement provides stability after the openers while allowing him to accelerate in the middle overs. His recent knocks have shown maturity mixed with raw power, making him a vital cog in CSK's rebuilt batting lineup.

The Middle Order & The MS Dhoni Suspense

The middle order remains a major worry for head coach Stephen Fleming. Regular overseas option Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, leaving the five-time champions thin on options. Dewald Brevis and rookie Kartik Sharma (244 runs this season) will be tasked with anchoring the innings through the tricky 7–15 over phase, while Shivam Dube looks to regain his explosive form as the primary finisher.

The absolute focal point of the night, however, is MS Dhoni. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has been dealing with a nagging calf injury. Reports suggest that while he has sufficiently recovered, Dhoni is hesitant to disrupt the team balance at such a critical juncture in the tournament. Yet, with "Thala" previously hinting that his final T20 game would be played in Chennai, the suspense continues over whether he will lace up his boots for one final Chepauk romance.

Here's the strongest possible CSK XI based on current form, team balance, and match conditions at Hyderabad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Sanju Samson (wk)

Urvil Patel

Kartik Sharma

Dewald Brevis

Shivam Dube

MS Dhoni

Anshul Kamboj

Noor Ahmad

Akeal Hosein

Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player Options: Gurjapneet Singh, Prashant Veer, Matt Short, Matt Henry.