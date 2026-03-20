CSK's wicket-keeper conundrum for IPL 2026: MS Dhoni or Sanju Samson? Anil Kumble, AB de Villiers give bold takes - WATCH

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, the five-times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves at a fascinating crossroads in their storied history. The Chennai-based franchise, synonymous with MS Dhoni's leadership and glovework since 2008, has made a bold move by acquiring star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals in a high-profile trade ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain and Dhoni still part of the squad, the big question dominating discussions is: Who will handle the wicketkeeping duties in the upcoming IPL 2026 season?

Experts like former India captain Anil Kumble and South African legend AB de Villiers have weighed in with strong opinions, suggesting a gradual transition that could see Samson stepping into the primary role behind the stumps for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.



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CSK's Succession Strategy And Sanju Samson's Arrival

The acquisition of star India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appears to be a calculated step toward future-proofing the team. The move aligns with planning for life beyond MS Dhoni, who in all likelihood is playing his last IPL season.

Samson, in excellent form after contributing to India's recent successes at T20 World Cup 2026, brings leadership experience (having captained Rajasthan Royals), aggressive batting, and reliable glovework. His cultural connection to the region - being Kerala-born and Tamil-speaking - only strengthens his integration into the CSK setup.

Anil Kumble's Insight: Sanju Samson As Unofficial Vice-Captain

Former India spinner and captain Anil Kumble has been vocal in praising the move, calling Sanju Samson's inclusion a "great move" for CSK. Kumble emphasized Samson's fit as a wicketkeeper-batter "in a similar mould to MS," adding that his experience will be valuable. He went further, suggesting Samson could serve as an unofficial vice-captain

"I think that’s the perfect role for Sanju, handling those responsibilities almost like a vice-captain," he said.

In a particularly bold prediction, the 55-year-old Kumble noted: "I wouldn’t be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season."

He added that Samson would likely step into leadership if Gaikwad is unavailable, rather than Dhoni.



AB de Villiers' Blunt Advice: Samson As The Right Successor

AB de Villiers echoed similar sentiments, hailing Sanju Samson as "the right guy to take over" from MS Dhoni. He credited Dhoni for sticking around until the ideal successor emerged, calling it a tricky but well-managed transition.

De Villiers urged Dhoni to bat higher up the order (at No. 5-6) to maximize his impact, criticizing last season's low-order role as potentially "making up a spot for the wrong reasons."

He believes this adjustment would allow Dhoni to contribute more meaningfully while Samson handles the gloves and provides long-term stability.



The Bigger Picture: A Shared Role Or Gradual Handover?

While no official word from CSK has confirmed Sanju Samson as the primary wicketkeeper so far, the consensus among experts points to a shared or evolving arrangement.

Dhoni, at 44, may continue in a mentor-finisher capacity, possibly as an impact player in select games, preserving his tactical acumen without the physical demands of full-time keeping.