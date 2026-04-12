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NewsCricketCSK's win vs DC turns controversial: Tristan Stubbs rages after glove denial, Nitish Rana confronts umpire - WATCH
TRISTAN STUBBS HELMET THROW INCIDENT IPL 2026

CSK's win vs DC turns controversial: Tristan Stubbs rages after glove denial, Nitish Rana confronts umpire - WATCH

The 19th over became a flashpoint for Delhi Capitals when the fourth official barred a glove change for a well set Stubbs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This result marks the second straight defeat for Delhi Capitals while chasing.
  • Earlier in the day, Sanju Samson recorded his first century for Chennai Super Kings, silencing critics after a slow start to the tournament.
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CSK's win vs DC turns controversial: Tristan Stubbs rages after glove denial, Nitish Rana confronts umpire - WATCHCredits - Twitter

During the high pressure final moments of the Delhi Capitals run chase against Chennai Super Kings, Tristan Stubbs was seen throwing his helmet in a fit of rage. The incident occurred after the middle order batter was forced to continue with sweat soaked gloves in the stifling heat of Chepauk, ultimately leading to his dismissal in the 19th over.

The 19th over became a flashpoint for Delhi Capitals when the fourth official barred a glove change for a well set Stubbs. This decision sparked visible anger from DC head coach Hemang Badani and substitute Karun Nair. Following his dismissal on a miscued shot, Stubbs released his built up frustration in the dressing room by hurling his helmet. As the victory became improbable, Nitish Rana, acting as a substitute, engaged in a heated verbal confrontation with the umpire.

Delhi required 32 runs from the final twelve deliveries. Stubbs was commanding the chase with 60 runs from 36 balls while Kuldeep Yadav held the other end. Having previously dived to maintain his strike, Stubbs' gloves were compromise. After a wide and a dot ball, he attempted a boundary but failed to generate necessary power, resulting in a catch by Noor Ahmad at mid off. It appeared the bat may have slipped or turned in his grip due to the intense humidity.

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Delhi Capitals Batting Collapse and Sanju Samson's Milestone
The exit of Stubbs effectively ended Delhi's pursuit of the 213 run target. His performance had been the sole anchor for the innings after the team suffered a collapse of four wickets in just four overs. While David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma showed brief flashes of resistance, they were removed by Jamie Overton and Noor Ahmad.

Earlier in the day, Sanju Samson recorded his first century for Chennai Super Kings, silencing critics after a slow start to the tournament. Samson remained not out with 115 runs from 56 deliveries, hitting 15 boundaries and four sixes. Ayush Mhatre added a half century before being retired out, and Shivam Dube provided a late boost with an unbeaten 20 from just 10 balls.

Consecutive Losses for Delhi
This result marks the second straight defeat for Delhi Capitals while chasing. The squad was eventually dismissed for 189 in their full 20 overs, falling 23 runs short. Currently, the Axar Patel led team occupies the fourth spot on the leaderboard with a positive net run rate. Following a week long break, Delhi will travel to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 8.

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