'Curator Was Supportive, Should Know How To Play': Gambhir Blasts Indian Line-Up Following Embarrassing Defeat Against SA

India head coach Gautam Gambhir dismissed all criticism surrounding the Eden Gardens surface, stressing that the pitch had "no demons" and that the curator provided exactly what the team had requested, despite India falling to a 30-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test.

India, led by Shubman Gill, were bundled out for just 93 in the final innings, marking their third-lowest fourth-innings score in Test cricket. The wicket immediately drew scrutiny for its uneven bounce and sharp turn. Earlier during the match, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly had also stated that the surface was prepared strictly according to the Indian team’s specifications.

Gambhir reiterated the same view after the loss. He said at the post-match press conference, "This pitch is what we asked for and this is what we got; the curator here was very supportive. I don't think it's a difficult wicket. It's a wicket that can judge your mental toughness, as the ones who played with good defence scored runs."

India’s long-standing issues against quality spin on challenging home tracks came to the fore once again, as South Africa clinched a memorable 30-run victory, their first Test win in India in 15 years. Chasing 124, India failed to show the temperament displayed earlier in the day by Temba Bavuma and were bowled out in 35 overs. The situation worsened with Shubman Gill unavailable to bat on day three after being hospitalised due to a neck injury.

On a pitch expected to suit Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, it was South African off-spinner Simon Harmer who turned the match on its head with a match haul of eight wickets. India have now lost four of their last six home Tests, a run that also includes last year’s 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand on turning tracks. The latest result has once again revived the conversation about Indian batters’ technique and temperament on spin-friendly surfaces.

Reflecting on the team’s approach, Gambhir said, "More than skill, it is about the ability to absorb pressure. When you look at technique, mental toughness and temperament, pitches like this actually allow batters to develop and test themselves. Even with so much turn on offer, the majority of wickets still went to the seamers. The point is that you should know how to play turn. This is what we asked for and this is what we got.

"I thought the curator was very supportive, and I still believe that irrespective of how the wicket played, 123 was chaseable. If you are willing to put your head down, have a solid defence and the temperament, you can definitely score runs.

"It may not be a wicket where you can be flamboyant or play big shots, but if you are patient, you can score. This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. As I said before, the curator was very helpful. This is exactly what we wanted, and when you don't play well, this is what happens."