CURTIS CAMPHER

Curtis Campher's Unbelievable 5-In-5 Spell Stuns Cricket World In Inter-Provincial T20 - Watch

Ireland’s Curtis Campher made T20 cricket history by becoming the first male cricketer to take 5 wickets in 5 balls during the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy clash against North-West Warriors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cricket fans witnessed history in Dublin on Thursday as Ireland’s Curtis Campher etched his name into the record books by becoming the first male cricketer in professional cricket to claim five wickets in five balls. The remarkable feat occurred during a T20 clash between Munster Reds and North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at Pembroke Cricket Club. Campher’s spell, which left spectators stunned and opponents reeling, turned an ordinary domestic fixture into a globally celebrated moment in T20 cricket history.
The Sequence: How Campher Delivered the Unthinkable

The North-West Warriors, chasing a competitive 189, had steadied themselves at 87 for 5. What followed next was a collapse so dramatic that it will be replayed in highlight reels for years to come.

12th Over, 5th Ball: Jared Wilson was bowled by a lethal inswinger.
12th Over, 6th Ball: Graham Hume was adjudged LBW to another sharp inswinger.
14th Over, 1st Ball: Campher, now on a hat-trick, saw Andy McBrine miscue a slog to deep midwicket. Hat-trick complete.
14th Over, 2nd Ball: Robbie Millar edged one outside off and was caught behind.
14th Over, 3rd Ball: Josh Wilson had his stumps shattered to complete the historic five-in-five.

The Warriors collapsed to 88 all out in just 13.3 overs, and Campher’s spell ended with stunning figures of 5 for 16 in 2.3 overs.

A Rare and Unprecedented Feat

While four wickets in four balls have been achieved by select elite bowlers—including Campher himself in the 2021 T20 World Cup—five in five was previously unheard of in men’s professional cricket. Campher now becomes the only male cricketer to achieve this astonishing feat.

The only other known instance came in women’s cricket, when Zimbabwe U-19’s Kelis Ndhlovu picked up five wickets in five balls during a domestic T20 in 2024.

Campher Reflects on His Record-Breaking Performance

Speaking after the game, the 26-year-old allrounder offered a humble take on his world-record spell. “Because of the change of overs, I wasn’t really sure what was happening,” Campher said. “I just stuck to my guns and kept it real simple, and luckily it kind of went off.”

Returning from a finger injury that sidelined him during Ireland’s series against the West Indies, this was just Campher’s second game back. In the previous match, he smashed 57 off 35 balls. On Thursday, he chipped in with a handy 44 off 24 before unleashing destruction with the ball.

“Performances aside, it’s just been great to be around the boys again,” Campher added. “Injuries can take you to a dark place. So to come back and contribute like this has been very special.”

Social Media Explodes: "Campher 5 in 5" Goes Viral

The cricketing world erupted online as clips of Campher’s spell went viral. The video titled “Curtis Campher 5 Balls 5 Wickets” racked up thousands of views within hours. Fans and pundits hailed it as one of the greatest T20 bowling performances ever witnessed.

What This Means for Campher and Irish Cricket

Campher’s heroics have not only elevated his stature but also shone a bright spotlight on Irish domestic cricket. As Ireland continues its push to become a T20 force globally, moments like this will help attract attention, inspire young cricketers, and energize the local fanbase. The allrounder, already on the radar for his performances in international tournaments, now finds himself in the same conversation as legends of the format, thanks to this unforgettable five-ball blitz.

