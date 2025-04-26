'Cut All Cricket Ties With Pakistan': Sourav Ganguly Demands After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made a strong call to completely cut off cricketing ties with Pakistan. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ganguly said, "100 per cent, this should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated." Ganguly’s comments reflect the growing anger across the country after the attack, which claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Already Strained

India and Pakistan, despite their iconic rivalry on the cricket field, have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. The two nations now only face each other in ICC events like the World Cups and the Asia Cup, and even then, at neutral venues.

Due to political tensions, India last toured Pakistan in 2008 during the Asia Cup. Recently, for the ICC Champions Trophy, India refused to play in Pakistan, forcing matches to be shifted to Dubai under a hybrid hosting model.

ICC Events to Follow Hybrid Model Till 2027

The International Cricket Council (ICC), under chairman Jay Shah, has decided that the hybrid hosting model will be adopted for ICC tournaments during the 2024-2027 cycle. This decision ensures that India and Pakistan continue playing at neutral venues whenever necessary, considering the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

India's Firm Response Beyond Cricket

Along with the sporting fallout, the Indian government has taken strong diplomatic steps after the Pahalgam attack. Measures include shutting down the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and scaling down diplomatic staff in both countries’ high commissions.

Additionally, Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil declared that India would stop the flow of water into Pakistan, calling it a strong retaliatory move. Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also criticized the water-sharing treaty, calling it an unfair arrangement for the people of the Union Territory.

With Ganguly’s powerful statement and rising public sentiment, the call to completely isolate Pakistan from cricket and other sporting platforms is gathering momentum. It remains to be seen how the BCCI and Indian government shape their strategy ahead of future ICC tournaments.