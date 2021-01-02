Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka: Virendra Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan wish speedy recovery to Sourav Ganguly

KOLKATA: Sourav Ganguly, the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was admitted to hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he suffered a blackout at his home and complained of chest pain.

The 48-year-old former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from gym. He was immediately rushed to Kolkata's Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. It has been learnt that Saroj Mondal, a doctor at the SSKM hospital, has also reached Woodlands Hospital to attend to Ganguly.

Wishes and prayers for his early recovery started pouring in as soon as reports of Ganguly's hospitalisation surfaced on social media. Take a look at some of the wishes from the cricket fraternity:

ICC: Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HkiwFhjyih — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021

BCCI: Here's wishing the BCCI President @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery.

Virat Kohli tweeted: Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon Folded hands @SGanguly99

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon _ @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

Virendra Sehwag; Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane: Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon

Wriddhiman Saha: Shocked to hear about Dadi! Wishing him a speedy recovery..@SGanguly99

Shocked to hear about Dadi! Wishing him a speedy recovery..

@SGanguly99

Shikhar Dhawan: Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99. Folded hands Get well soon.

Jay Shah: I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. . I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment.