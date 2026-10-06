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'Dadagiri' starts at Delhi Capitals: Sourav Ganguly replaces Hemang Badani as DC coach for IPL 2027

Sourav Ganguly has been closely associated with the Capitals since 2019, when he joined the organisation as an advisor. He subsequently held several senior roles within the franchise, including Director of Cricket for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
'Dadagiri' starts at Delhi Capitals: Sourav Ganguly replaces Hemang Badani as DC coach for IPL 2027
Image Credit: Delhi Capitals

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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